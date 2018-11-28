Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kathleen Kane seeks to delay jail sentence citing child custody

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrives at Montgomery County courthouse for her sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pa. The Pennsylvania state Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, announced it will not review Kane’s conviction for leaking grand jury information and lying about it, and the Montgomery County district attorney’s office said it plans to ask a judge the following morning to revoke her bail. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane wants more time before reporting to jail to serve a sentence in a perjury case so she can make arrangements for her teenage sons.

A judge ordered her to report by 9 a.m. Thursday after the state Supreme Court earlier this week declined to hear her appeal of the 2016 conviction.

Lawyer William Brennan says the divorced Kane has primary custody of her 16- and 17-year-old sons. A motion filed Wednesday asks for “a brief extension” for Kane to start serving the 10- to 23-month sentence.

The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton has been out on $75,000 bail since being convicted of leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

The trial judge says there’s no longer any reason for Kane to remain free.

