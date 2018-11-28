Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Beaver County native identified as 1 of 3 servicemen killed in Afghanistan

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, was killed when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2018.
Courtesy of U.S. Air Force
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, was killed when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2018.
Security forces block a road at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Najib Danish, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, said the attack in Kabul took place when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and then other insurgents started a gun battle with forces in the area.
Security forces block a road at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Najib Danish, spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, said the attack in Kabul took place when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and then other insurgents started a gun battle with forces in the area.

Updated 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has released the names of three U.S. servicemen killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

They are Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, age 29, of Lexington, Va.; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, age 39, of Brush Prairie, Wash.; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, age 25, of Hookstown, Beaver County.

They were killed in Ghazni province, an area where the Taliban is resurgent. It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.

Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.

