A toothbrush sealed the fate of a Johnstown felon

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 10:21 p.m.

A Johnstown man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after being convicted on drug trafficking and other charges.

Senior U.S. Circuit Court Judge D. Michael Fisher imposed the sentence on Andrew Edwards, 32, according to a federal news release.

He was convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, carrying a gun during a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

Federal authorities said Edwards was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for traffic violations in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

Officers searched the vehicle and found Edwards in the backseat with a jacket and a backpack.

Investigators recovered 528 packets of heroin and a plastic baggie containing crack cocaine from the jacket, and in the backpack was a Springfield XD .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun with six rounds in the magazine.

Personal items including a towel, hairbrush and a toothbrush were also in the backpack.

Authorities said the FBI laboratory determined that there was support for the inclusion of Edwards as a contributor to the DNA found on the toothbrush.

The FBI and Middlesex Township Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

