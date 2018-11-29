Beaver County school district investigates gun threat
Updated 4 hours ago
Officials in Freedom Area School District in Beaver County say they’ve dealt with a threat a student posted on social media.
Superintendent Jeffrey Fuller said in a statement officials were informed of the post as they were preparing for an active shooter drill.
A 10th-grade student posted a photo of himself holding an AR-15, according to Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.
“The administration quickly secured the student and ensured there were no weapons present in the school,” Fuller’s statement said. “At no time were our students or staff in any danger from this threat. The Freedom Area School District will pursue all legal and disciplinary means necessary to ensure that our students remain safe.”
Police searched the student’s home, WPXI reported.
The AR-15 belonged to the boy’s uncle. Officers also found a small rifle, according to WPXI.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.