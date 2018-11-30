Living Treasures expands with new park in Grove City area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keystone Safari opened earlier this month just outside of Grove City as an expansion of nearby Living Treasures in Lawrence County.

The new animal park is home to numerous species and their young including lions and a cub, 1-year-old hyenas and giraffes and reindeer and their calves.

The park has been in the works for about four years after the owners of Living Treasures in nearby New Castle determined more space was needed, according to a news release. Some of the animals at the New Castle location have moved to Keystone Safari’s 144-acre facility. Living Treasures in New Castle will remain open.

Indoor and outdoor exhibits and other seasonal offerings will be available through early January at the new park and then when the park reopens in the spring, according to the release. A zip-line adventure park will open in early spring and a safari bus ride is expected to be available this summer.

As many as 25 more employees could be hired between the spring and summer.

For more details, including hours, location and admission, visit keystonesafari.net .

