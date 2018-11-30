Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Body of Beaver County native killed in Afghanistan arrives back in U.S.

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pa., was killed Nov. 27, 2018, by a roadside bomb in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
HOOKSTOWN, Pa. — A Beaver County airman who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan is back home in the U.S.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, of Hookstown, was one of three service members who died Tuesday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Ghazni province, an area where the Taliban is resurgent. It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.

The 25-year-old was brought back to the U.S. early Friday, with a dignified transfer happening at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Vice President Mike Pence was among those in attendance.

His grandfather Ron Bogolea tells The Beaver County Times the family is arranging a public memorial service to give friends and other family a chance to pay their respects.

Elchin will eventually be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

