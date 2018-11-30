Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Career and technology schools in Fayette, Westmoreland areas awarded $72K in state grants

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Four career and technical schools in Fayette and Westmoreland counties were awarded nearly $72,000 in competitive grants for training programs through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

In Westmoreland, the Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in New Stanton was awarded a combined $15,089 to purchase equipment for its automobile and automotive mechanic program; the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in Derry Township was awarded a combined $22,702 to purchase equipment for its welding technology, machine tool technology, cabinetmaking and millwork programs, and the Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in New Kensington was awarded $2,000 to purchase equipment for its cyber security and networking program.

Also, the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute in Georges Township, near Uniontown, was awarded a combined $32,048 to purchase equipment for its heating, air conditioning and refrigeration and automotive mechanics technology programs.

The funds are among a total of $1.2 million distributed statewide in competitive grants from the department awarded to 38 career and technical centers and area vocational technical education schools. The funds are to purchase new equipment aimed at training students in high-demand occupations, said state Rep. Ryan Warner, a Perryopolis Republican, whose district includes portions of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

“These grants are in addition to the $30 million that was allocated to career and technical education in this year’s budget,” Warner said.

