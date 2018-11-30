Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Bridge work to close turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood late Saturday

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will temporarily close between New Stanton and Breezewood late Saturday through early Sunday to permit crews to install beams on a Somerset County bridge project.

The nearly 88-mile closure begins 11 p.m. Saturday, and the highway will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Sunday. Crews are installing beams for the ongoing North Center Avenue bridge project over the turnpike near mile marker 110 in Somerset, according to a turnpike advisory.

The closure was originally scheduled Nov. 17, but was canceled because of a winter storm.

During the closure, traffic will be able to enter at the Bedford interchange at exit 146 and travel eastbound. Westbound travelers will be permitted to enter at Somerset and Donegal at exit 91.

At the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges, drivers will be given these recommended detours:

• Eastbound traffic: Route 119 North (0.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to I-99 South (30.4 miles) to Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Traffic will re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood interchange.

• Westbound traffic: Route 30 West (18.7 miles) to I-99 North (30.1 miles) to Route 22 West (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 South (13.9). Traffic will re-enter the turnpike at the New Stanton interchange.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

