Turnpike Commission postpones closure between New Stanton, Breezewood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike did not close for bridge work as expected this weekend.

In an announcement late Saturday night, the Turnpike Commission said it postponed the closure between the New Stanton and Breezewood exits, exits 75 and 161, because of “adverse weather conditions.”

The 88-mile closure had been expected to run from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday. Crews were to install beams at the North Center Avenue bridge over the turnpike near mile marker 110 in Somerset.

“The forecasted high winds will not allow workers to safely erect the steel bridge beams,” the commission said.

The work had been cancelled before because of weather; a closure on Nov. 17 was called off because of a winter storm.

A new date was not immediately announced.

“The work will be rescheduled as weather permits,” the commission said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.