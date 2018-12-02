Woman dies after crash in Donegal, passenger injured

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An unidentified woman died after a car crash in Donegal Saturday night, according to the Washington County Coroner’s office.

The crash happened on Old National Pike around 5:45 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

The woman was driving a vehicle west on Old National Pike when she crossed the eastbound lane, left the road and hit a tree.

A coroner’s release identified the woman as “Jane Doe,” and did not provide her age or address. She was pronounced deceased about an hour after the crash.

The cause and manner of the her death were listed as pending.

A passenger, who was also not identified, was taken to Wheeling Hospital. No information on that person’s condition was provided.

Donegal Police were investigating, the coroner’s office said.

