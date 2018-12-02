Victims of Lawrence County crash want to thank Good Samaritan who helped them

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are seeking help to locate a woman who helped two people after a crash in Lawrence County last week.

The crash happened on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The woman had reportedly followed a tractor trailer before the crash.

The woman “provided support and comforted both occupants” of a Toyota Highlander “while they were awaiting medical attention,” a state police news release issued Saturday said.

“The driver of this vehicle indicated the care and support provided by this woman was immeasurable and she is very grateful,” state police said.

The driver wants to personally thank the woman.

That woman, or anyone who knows who she is, is asked to contact state police Trooper Matthew Woloszyn at 724-598-2211.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.