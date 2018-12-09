101-year-old WWII veteran credits Coors Light for long life, the company responds with free beer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 101-year-old WWII Air Force veteran from McMurray got a birthday beer bash from Coors Light after crediting the beer for his long life.

Andrew E. Slavonic whose birthday was last week has been drinking a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m. for the past 15 years, his son, Bob, told Fox News last week .

“Around 4:00 p.m., he tells me that it is 4:00 p.m., and it is time for our beer. He gets his Coors Light from the garage beer fridge and enjoys a nice cold one.

“The bluer the mountains are on the can, the better,” Bob added.

Coors Light responded to Slavonic’s story by sending him a Coors Light-branded fridge stocked with beer and other swag.

Andrew and Bob appeared on Fox & Friends on Sunday morning to talk about his life and story. On the show the anchors announced that Coors also invited the father and son to visit the brewery in Golden, Colo.

Asked by the show hosts how he came to pick the beer as his daily drink. Andrew said, “I tried several other beers, but they just didn’t feel like the right one. So I came across Coors Light … and I really enjoyed it.”

