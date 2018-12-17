Tom Ridge, IUP professor seeking interviews for homeland-security book

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor will partner with former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge on a book about the formation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the entity which helped lead the ongoing “War on Terror.”

Aleea Perry, an IUP faculty member with a Ph.D. in public administration, is collaborating with Ridge on a book with the working title, “Creation in Crisis: The Development of the Department of Homeland Security.” Ridge was named the department’s first secretary in 2003, and held the post until January 2005 , resigning before President George W. Bush began his second term in office.

“Opportunities to document federal agency organizational history are rare, and I was not willing to miss out on this part of history,” Perry said. “It is kismet that my research interests are organizational development, and IUP has a real-time connection to the creation of the third largest federal agency.”

Coordination with Mark Holman, a member of IUP’s Council of Trustees and an IUP Department of Political Science alumni and partner with Gov. Ridge at the Ridge Policy Group, was essential to the book coming to fruition, Perry said. Holman served as deputy assistant to the President in the White House Office of Homeland Security.

Perry and members of Ridge’s staff are working to solicit interviews for the book through 2019. The book is expected to be completed by fall 2020.

The book also is designed to offer a real-life example of what happens when an agency is created to address immediate issues of homeland security from separate governmental components with an initial focus on a border-centric mission, Perry said.

IUP undergraduate and graduate students will work with Perry as research assistants, to ensure that the book project has lasting academic value to current IUP students and their future careers.

“There are many textbooks written about the functions of the Department of Homeland Security, but none detailing the creation, development, and continued growth of the agency,” Perry said.

As part of this work, Perry coordinated a meeting of 10 IUP students with Ridge and his staff in October, as part of an annual Department of Political Science trip to Washington, D.C.

Those with information about the creation of the Homeland Security Department and are willing to be interviewed , can contact Perry at aperry@iup.edu .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.