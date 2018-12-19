Learn the two-step and harmony will be achieved

Sometimes, the simplest gesture can make all the difference in the world.

As we find ourselves elbowing our way through this crowded world, with laser focus on attaining our goals, have we traded in our manners? Have we become boorish to others?

A little common courtesy can go a long way, particularly during this busy time of year.

While navigating my vehicle through a retail labyrinth, I saw a man wearing a nice suit exit one of the stores and begin to cross the street to get to the parking lot. He didn’t have the right-of-way, which the driver in front of me noticed. The driver blew past him, causing the pedestrian to retreat to the curb. The pedestrian shot the driver a disappointed look.

I shook my head. After all, the driver was in a warm car with the heat keeping him nice and toasty while the pedestrian had his collar up, utterly defenseless as he bristled against the frigid wind. I decided to put my congeniality on full display, with the true spirit of the season shining from me like a beacon of awesomeness. I brought my car to a halt, smiled and waved the man across, certain he would heap untold gratitude on me.

But that isn’t what happened at all.

Captain Important-Suit, as I named him, meandered off the curb, put his snoot into the air and proceeded to stroll at a snail’s pace while I waited. Docile Dave quickly turned angry and I immediately wished my vehicle was equipped with a button that would unveil one of those giant, cartoon boxing gloves with a mechanical arm so I could thump this guy for what I believe was a major social gaff. I watched him saunter with indifference, finally ambling across the street, not giving me so much as a wave, head nod, smile or — the all important two step.

What’s the two step? Glad you asked.

The two step is a pantomime gesture that makes all the difference in the world in such a situation.

It works like this. A pedestrian who sees that a driver is allowing him or her to cross even though this person doesn’t have the right-of-way, takes two rapid steps, accompanied by a quick wave of acknowledgement. Advanced two step practitioners will even exaggerate the swing of their arms and might even duck their head slightly to create the illusion of speed, before continuing at regular speed.

This isn’t meant to get you across the street any quicker but it creates the image of trying to go faster, thus pleasing the driver.

It’s a wordless tribute to the driver, as if the pedestrian is saying, “I recognize that you are putting yourself out to allow me to cross and as your reward, I will pretend to hustle so I don’t impact your busy day any further.”

It’s a time-honored tradition that is slowly disappearing.

So the next time a motorist goes through the trouble of allowing you to cross, go ahead and give the two step. Because it’s the little things that make all the difference.

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief with the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief with the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.