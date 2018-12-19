Third woman accuses Uniontown trainer of sexual assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A trainer at Uniontown Fight Club previously charged with sexual assault is now facing more similar charges.

A third woman has accused William K. Bosley Jr., 49, of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to Tribune-Review partner WPXI-TV .

State troopers on Monday charged Bosley with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and related offenses, according to online court documents.

He remains in Fayette County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 26.

In the newest accusation, the woman claimed she joined the Uniontown Fight Club when she was 14 years old. After training her for a year, she alleged Bosley began to text her about her body, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. She also accused Bosley of requesting naked photos of her in order to better see the progress of her diet, the complaint said.

The complaint also stated that Bosley allegedly got into the shower with the woman while she was staying at his house and touched her inappropriately. The woman told police she repeatedly told Bosley no, according to the complaint.

WPXI-TV reported troopers searched Bosley’s home and found a large amount of steroids, pills and guns. Bosley is not allowed to own any guns because of a previous conviction.

Earlier this month , state police charged Bosley with having sex multiple times in 2010 with a 15-year-old girl he was training.

Police said Bosley allegedly began making sexual advances via text message to the 15-year-old.

The woman, now an adult, filed a report with police Dec. 10.

She accused Bosley of texting her sexual innuendos shortly after she joined the gym, according to police. Within a month, she and Bosley began having intercourse in Bosley’s car as well as at the gym, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman alleged Bosley requested sexual favors in exchange for additional training or for placing her on a list to fight. She said he also sent her a sexually explicit video of himself, according to the complaint.

State police said the woman came forward after Bosley was arrested Dec. 6 in a similar but separate case, according to WPXI-TV.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.