Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Third woman accuses Uniontown trainer of sexual assault

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
William Kenneth Bosley Jr., 49, of Uniontown.
Submitted photo
William Kenneth Bosley Jr., 49, of Uniontown.

Updated 4 hours ago

A trainer at Uniontown Fight Club previously charged with sexual assault is now facing more similar charges.

A third woman has accused William K. Bosley Jr., 49, of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to Tribune-Review partner WPXI-TV .

State troopers on Monday charged Bosley with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and related offenses, according to online court documents.

He remains in Fayette County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 26.

In the newest accusation, the woman claimed she joined the Uniontown Fight Club when she was 14 years old. After training her for a year, she alleged Bosley began to text her about her body, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. She also accused Bosley of requesting naked photos of her in order to better see the progress of her diet, the complaint said.

The complaint also stated that Bosley allegedly got into the shower with the woman while she was staying at his house and touched her inappropriately. The woman told police she repeatedly told Bosley no, according to the complaint.

WPXI-TV reported troopers searched Bosley’s home and found a large amount of steroids, pills and guns. Bosley is not allowed to own any guns because of a previous conviction.

Earlier this month , state police charged Bosley with having sex multiple times in 2010 with a 15-year-old girl he was training.

Police said Bosley allegedly began making sexual advances via text message to the 15-year-old.

The woman, now an adult, filed a report with police Dec. 10.

She accused Bosley of texting her sexual innuendos shortly after she joined the gym, according to police. Within a month, she and Bosley began having intercourse in Bosley’s car as well as at the gym, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman alleged Bosley requested sexual favors in exchange for additional training or for placing her on a list to fight. She said he also sent her a sexually explicit video of himself, according to the complaint.

State police said the woman came forward after Bosley was arrested Dec. 6 in a similar but separate case, according to WPXI-TV.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me