National Weather Service issues flood advisory through Monday morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Pittsburgh area shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

A broad system stretching from Wisconsin to the Gulf Coast is pushing east, and will bring rain to the area beginning later Thursday afternoon, meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.

Between 1 inch and 1.6 inches of rain is expected to fall through Saturday morning, with more in the higher elevations in Westmoreland and Fayette counties and West Virginia, he said. The advisory runs through Monday morning.

“With this kind of rain this time of year, we don’t have much vegetation that’s going to help us with absorbing this rain,” Hendricks said. “There’s going to be a lot of runoff and a lot of ponding of water on roads.”

That could create slick roads and black ice when temperatures fall into the 20s Saturday night, he said.

Rises are expected on the Monongahela and Ohio rivers, and the Mon parking wharf will be affected Saturday morning, Hendricks said. There won’t be as much impact on the Allegheny River basin.

The rain will help push the region toward the record for the wettest year, but won’t put 2018 into the top spot by itself.

As of Thursday, the area had recorded 55.13 inches of rain and melted snow, making it the second wettest year on record. The former second place record had been 52.24 inches set in 1990.

To tie the record — 57.41 inches in 2004 — another 2.28 inches of rain is needed by the end of the year, Hendricks said.

Another system is expected to come through Dec. 27-28, but most of the rain with it will go into New England, he said. Weather models aren’t showing another big shot of rain beyond what’s coming over the next few days, so it’s not appearing as if enough rain will fall before year’s end to break the record.

But, “A lot of things can happen between now and then,” Hendricks said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.