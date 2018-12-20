Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Duquesne Light ordered to give $24M back to customers

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

State utility regulators approved a rate increase by Duquesne Light that is about half as large as the company requested, while ordering the utility to return federal tax savings to customers.

The Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to approve a $40.5 million net revenue increase for Duquesne Light, which had initially asked for an $81.6 million increase.

Under the settlement, the average monthly electric bill for a residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours per month will increase from $98.15 to $102.51, a 4.44 percent increase, effective Dec. 29.

The settlement also requires Duquesne Light to refund $24 million in savings that came from from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Residential customers will get a one-time bill credit during the January 2019 billing cycle, based on their distribution charges. Refunds for larger commercial and industrial customers will be spread over a two-month period.

The average residential customer bill credit will be $25.61, the PUC said.

Duquesne Light provides electric distribution service to nearly 597,000 residential and business customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

An electric vehicle pilot program is included in the settlement to encourage deployment of additional charging stations, registration incentives, consumer education and development of fast charging stations to be used by Duquesne Light and the Port Authority of Allegheny County for electric bus evaluation.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me