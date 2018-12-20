Pitt Chancellor Gallagher to make more than $1 million in 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher will take home more than $1 million next year.

The university gave Gallagher a 2.25 percent raise that will bump his base salary to $555,000, and he will receive a $500,000 bonus he was scheduled to receive when he completes his five-year contract in 2019.

Gallagher’s base salary is about the average for university presidents, according to a study by the Chronicle of Higher Education. He makes far less, however, than Pitt’s football coach, Pat Narduzzi.

University records revealed Narduzzi received a base salary of $1.8 million and total compensation of approximately $3 million in 2016-17.

Gallagher was among five top university leaders the Pitt Board of Trustees awarded 2.25 percent raises Thursday. Others on that list and their new salaries include:

• Kathy Humphrey, senior vice chancellor for engagement and secretary of the Board of Trustees, $418,575;

• Arthur Levine, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine, $891,667;

• Robert Rutenbar, senior vice chancellor for research, $414,600;

• Greg Scott, senior vice chancellor for business and operations, $350,375, who also received a 1.5 percent market adjustment above his 2018 base salary;

• Geovette Washington, senior vice chancellor and chief legal officer, $418,575.

In addition to their raises, each of them will receive an additional $5,600 to compensate for Pitt’s decision to eliminate vehicles it previously supplied to top administration officials.

Pitt officials said the raises awarded top administrators are consistent with merit increases the university awarded faculty and staff earlier this year.

The 2017 Chronicle of Higher Education survey of compensation for 250 public university presidents found the average was $560,000, or a hair above what Gallagher’s 2019 base pay without his deferred compensation bonus.

