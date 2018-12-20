Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Pitt Chancellor Gallagher to make more than $1 million in 2019

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Chancellor of the University, Patrick Gallagher, speaks to incoming students prior to their 98th Annual Lantern Night on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chancellor of the University, Patrick Gallagher, speaks to incoming students prior to their 98th Annual Lantern Night on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher will take home more than $1 million next year.

The university gave Gallagher a 2.25 percent raise that will bump his base salary to $555,000, and he will receive a $500,000 bonus he was scheduled to receive when he completes his five-year contract in 2019.

Gallagher’s base salary is about the average for university presidents, according to a study by the Chronicle of Higher Education. He makes far less, however, than Pitt’s football coach, Pat Narduzzi.

University records revealed Narduzzi received a base salary of $1.8 million and total compensation of approximately $3 million in 2016-17.

Gallagher was among five top university leaders the Pitt Board of Trustees awarded 2.25 percent raises Thursday. Others on that list and their new salaries include:

• Kathy Humphrey, senior vice chancellor for engagement and secretary of the Board of Trustees, $418,575;

• Arthur Levine, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine, $891,667;

• Robert Rutenbar, senior vice chancellor for research, $414,600;

• Greg Scott, senior vice chancellor for business and operations, $350,375, who also received a 1.5 percent market adjustment above his 2018 base salary;

• Geovette Washington, senior vice chancellor and chief legal officer, $418,575.

In addition to their raises, each of them will receive an additional $5,600 to compensate for Pitt’s decision to eliminate vehicles it previously supplied to top administration officials.

Pitt officials said the raises awarded top administrators are consistent with merit increases the university awarded faculty and staff earlier this year.

The 2017 Chronicle of Higher Education survey of compensation for 250 public university presidents found the average was $560,000, or a hair above what Gallagher’s 2019 base pay without his deferred compensation bonus.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me