Worker in Somerset County mine killed in accident

A 35-year-old Somerset County man died early Thursday while working in a Jenner Township mine, state police said.

Nevin J. Hostetter of Central City was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred at 3:19 a.m. in the AK Coal Mine in Jenner Township, according to Trooper Scott Kemerer of the Somerset station.

Kemerer reported that state police and area fire departments were summoned to the mine near the village of Friedens after Hostetter was injured in the mine while operating a mobile bridge conveyor.

“(Hostetter) was assessed by co-workers who made every effort to swiftly extract him from the mine for additional medical attention. The victim was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries at the scene,” Kemerer said in a press release.

Autopsy results are pending and the investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Laura K. McGinnis, of the U.S. Department of Labor ‘s public affairs office, confirmed the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatality. She said no further information was available on the incident.

Neither AK Coal or its parent company, AK Steel Corp, headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, immediately returned calls seeking comment.

