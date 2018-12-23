State police seeking female driver who hit dog, mailbox in Charleroi

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A dog was seriously injured when it was hit by a sport-utility vehicle in Charleroi on Saturday night and state police are hoping to identify the female driver.

A Newfoundland named Genavieve was found lying along Fourth Street Extension next to a damaged mailbox at 8:10 p.m. The animal was taken to an emergency clinic in Washington for treatment, troopers said.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the scene to apologize but state police said she didn’t identify herself to anyone there. She is described as a white female between 50 and 60 years old. No description of the vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-929-6262.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.