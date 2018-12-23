Government shutdown affects Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five national park sites in the region remained open, but with no visitor services amid a partial federal government shutdown.

Alerts posted on national parks websites state that the following sites will remain open, but warned that hazardous conditions could exist. Roads will not be maintained and buildings and restrooms will be closed at:

• Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County. The site’s status is weather-dependent, according to the alert.

• Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Fayette County.

• Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Fayette County.

• Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site in Cambria County.

• Johnstown Flood National Memorial in Cambria County.

Parts of the federal government shut down overnight Friday into Saturday after funding for numerous agencies expired without a new spending deal. The main sticking point is President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall to be built along the Mexico border.

The Senate on Friday considered legislation that would fund the government agencies through Feb. 8 and appropriate Trump’s request for funding, the Washington Post reported . That measure passed the House, but Senate Democrats refused to back it Friday.

The shutdown affects thousands of federal workers but essential agencies, such as the FBI, will remain operational. The National Park Service has 418 units, some of which will remain open with help from state money , the Los Angeles Times reported.

Trump has said a shutdown could last “a very long time.”

In 2013, a 16-day shutdown prompted the temporary furlough of 50 area workers , according to newspaper accounts at the time. Tourists had to change their plans as businesses that rely on visitors to those sites saw hits to their profits.

That shutdown was the result of an attempt by tea party conservatives to block implementation of President Barack Obama’s health care law, according to the Associated Press.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.