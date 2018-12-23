Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Police in Butler arrest 2nd man who allegedly fled SUV that rammed police cars, injuring officers

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Police in Butler County have arrested Ryan Wilson, 27, who is accused of fleeing a stolen SUV after it rammed a pair of cop cars, injuring three officers on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Updated 3 hours ago

Police in Butler County arrested a man Sunday morning who they say fled from a stolen SUV after it crashed into a pair of police cruisers and injured three officers.

Ryan Wilson, 27, was a passenger in a Nissan Xterra driven by Joshua McBride, 27, when police tried to pull the vehicle over shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday in the city of Butler, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV .

Police were trying to stop the vehicle because they believed the occupants were suspects in a recent retail theft, the TV station reported.

Officers placed spike strips across the roadway when McBride refused to stop the SUV, police said. When the vehicle slowed down after its tires were punctured, McBride intentionally drove into the two police cruisers, police allege.

Both men ran from the SUV when it rolled down a hillside, according to published reports. Officers caught up with McBride and arrested him. Authorities say Wilson managed to get away, but was later apprehended. Police posted a notice on social meeting at about 10 a.m. that Wilson had been taken into custody.

Two of the injured officers were treated at a local hospital and the third declined medical help.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

