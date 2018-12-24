Falling gas prices saving Americans $225M every day, analyst says
Gas prices continue to move lower across much of the country as oil prices do the same, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Thirty-one states now are seeing at least one price under $2 per gallon, while the most common price seen across the land has dropped to $1.99 per gallon, with over a quarter of stations in the U.S. under that psychologically important level,” he said. “Americans are spending $225 million less every day on gasoline than they did some 75 days ago.”
In Pittsburgh, gasoline prices have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 731 stations. That’s higher than the national average of $2.31, which is down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week.
Prices in Pittsburgh are 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average has dropped 23 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
