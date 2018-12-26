Suspect identified in fatal stabbing at hotel near Uniontown
Updated 17 hours ago
State police charged Dominique Jones, 27, of Uniontown, with criminal homicide after a Christmas Day stabbing in South Union Township.
Officers were called to a Holiday Inn Express on May Higgens Lane around 2 p.m. Tuesday, finding a man with a stab wound to his neck and a trail of blood from the lobby to a nearby room, according to a police report.
The man, identified by Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV as Tre Montel McCargo, 25, died at Uniontown Hospital that afternoon, police said.
Police got a search warrant for the hotel room, where they found more blood and a knife on the bathroom sink.
Officers arrested Jones, who admitted to the stabbing, according to the police report.
Her connection to McCargo has not been disclosed.
She is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.
