Suspect identified in fatal Uniontown stabbing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police have charged Dominique Jones, 27, of Uniontown, with criminal homicide after a Christmas Day stabbing in South Union Township.

Officers were called to a Holiday Inn Express on May Higgens Lane around 2 p.m. Tuesday, finding a man with a a stab wound to his neck and a trail of blood from a lobby to a nearby room, according to a police report.

The man, identified by Tribune-Review news partner WPXI as Tre Montel McCargo, 25, died at Uniontown Hospital later that afternoon, police said.

Police got a search warrant for the hotel room, where they found more blood and a knife on the bathroom sink.

Officers arrested Jones, who admitted to the stabbing, according to the police report.

Her connection to McCargo has not been disclosed.

She is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.