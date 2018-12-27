Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Pittsburgh region poised to set new record for rainfall

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 5:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Records were made to be broken, and the Pittsburgh region is poised to set a new record for rainfall in 2018.

Rain expected to arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday evening won’t be enough to do it — but rain expected to fall on Monday, New Year’s Eve, should get southwestern Pennsylvania over the top, said Jared Rackley, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh office in Moon Township.

The record of 57.41 inches dates from 2004, the year Hurricane Ivan drenched Western Pennsylvania.

As of Thursday morning, the region’s rain total for 2018 stood at 56.75 inches — 0.66 inches short of the record.

The normal annual rainfall for the Pittsburgh region is 37.7 inches, according to the NWS. Last year’s rainfall total was 41.9 inches — more than normal but far less than 2018.

About a half-inch of rain is forecast to fall through the end of the day Friday, Rackley said. Another quarter of an inch is expected Monday from mid-morning to the afternoon, which should be enough to set a new record.

Warmer temperatures are coming with the rain. Friday’s high should be in the low 60s, well above the normal of 37 degrees.

It won’t last long, as the temperature will crash back to around normal Saturday and Sunday, Rackley said.

Those who love to ski and snowboard have reason to lament this winter, as the Pittsburgh region officially has had only 5.6 inches of snow. For the part of last winter that stretched into 2018, snowfall was a much deeper - 46.5 inches from January through May, according to the NWS.

Official rain and snow measurements for the region are recorded at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

