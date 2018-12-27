Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Wetter than Seattle, Pittsburgh poised to set new record for rainfall

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 5:03 a.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Records were made to be broken, and Pittsburgh is poised to set a new record for rainfall in 2018.

Rain arriving after midnight into Friday won’t be enough to do it — but more rain expected on Monday should get the region over the top, National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley said Thursday.

The record of 57.41 inches dates from 2004, the year Hurricane Ivan came through Pittsburgh. As of Thursday morning, the rain total stood .66 inches short of that, at 56.75 inches.

About a half-inch of rain is forecast to fall through the end of the day Friday, Rackley said. Another quarter of an inch will fall Monday, in the mid-morning to afternoon, which should be enough to set a new record.

If that sounds like a lot, it is. Pittsburgh has had a lot more rain than Seattle, a city known for being wet. Seattle has had 34.66 inches of rain this year, about 22 inches less than Pittsburgh. Seattle is about 2 inches under its normal rainfall of 36.68 inches, Rackley said.

Warmer temperatures are coming with the rain. A high of 48 is forecast for Thursday, and Friday will be even warmer, rising as high as the low 60s, well above the normal of 37 degrees.

It won’t last long, as the temperature will crash back to around normal for Saturday and Sunday, Rackley said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

