What state police arrested and cited people for during Christmas holiday
Updated 4 hours ago
Troopers at three regional stations arrested 91 people under suspicion of driving under the influence from Dec. 22-25, according to figures released Thursday.
They investigated 111 crashes, 11 of which were alcohol-related, throughout the area which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties. Twenty-five people were injured in those crashes and two people were killed in an Armstrong County crash on Dec. 23, according to the news release.
Local troopers cited 420 drivers for speeding.
Statewide, state police made 330 DUI arrests, which is an increase from 2017 when troopers made 243 such arrests during the same time frame. Troopers across the state investigated 622 crashes, 54 of which were alcohol-related, and issued 2,460 citations for speeding. Six people died.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.