Gas prices drop in Western Pa. but still among highest in the nation

Western Pennsylvania motorists are enjoying cheaper gasoline prices this week as the cost of gas fell almost nine cents a gallon to an average of $2.53 in the region.

That average is down from last year, when the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report found that motorists were paying an average of $2.74 a gallon for unleaded.

Gas prices statewide are about five cents cheaper this week at an average of $2.54 a gallon.

Butler had the lowest average price in the region at $2.45. Latrobe had an average of $2.48 a gallon and Greensburg was slightly higher at $2.51 a gallon, but lower than the $2.59 a gallon in Jeannette.

Motorists in New Kensington paid $2.62 a gallon and those filling up their tanks in Pittsburgh paid $2.60.

The prices in Pennsylvania, like other states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, remain among the most expensive regions in the nation this week.

Pennsylvania gas prices include a 57.6-cent-per-gallon tax that goes to the state for highway and bridge projects. The gasoline tax was the highest in the nation in 2017, said Jim Garrity, a AAA spokesman in Pittsburgh.

“That’s the number one driver,” for higher gas prices in Pennsylvania, Garrity said.

Almost 20 percent of states have prices below $2 per gallon. Nationally, retail averages have dropped 83 of the past 90 days. The national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at $2.30 per gallon, which is 24 cents less than one month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago.

Gasoline demand is expected to dwindle in January, an anticipated change after the busy holiday travel season.

To counteract the drop in travel, OPEC will begin production cuts on Jan. 1, with hopes that move will raise oil prices. The effectiveness of the cuts likely will not be known until later in the first quarter of 2019.

