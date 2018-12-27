Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Ohiopyle river guides recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
From the left, Eric Martin and Patrick Nolan McCarty were recognized for their efforts to save two women whose boat overturned on the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle in 2017.
Submitted photos
From the left, Eric Martin and Patrick Nolan McCarty were recognized for their efforts to save two women whose boat overturned on the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle in 2017.
Eric Martin was recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund for his efforts to save two boaters on the Youghiogheny River in 2017.
Submitted photo
Eric Martin was recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund for his efforts to save two boaters on the Youghiogheny River in 2017.
Patrick Nolan McCarty, above, was one of two people recognized for their heroic efforts in saving two boaters on the Youghiogheny River in 2017.
Submitted photo
Patrick Nolan McCarty, above, was one of two people recognized for their heroic efforts in saving two boaters on the Youghiogheny River in 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

If not for the efforts of two local whitewater rafting experts, Arnetta Johnson and Raecyne Bechtold would likely have been — literally — dead in the water last June.

Luckily, Eric Martin and Patrick Nolan McCarty saw the women, grabbed two single-person kayaks and launched into the Youghiogheny River near Ohiopyle, rescuing Johnson and Bechtold and earning recognition from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission in Pittsburgh.

The pair was whitewater rafting down the Yough on June 26, 2017, when their raft overturned, flowed past the take-out point and became stuck at a bridge pier in the middle of a fast, swollen river, according to commission investigators. Johnson, 55, was partially submerged and hanging on the underside of the raft as Bechtold, 45, lay on top of it.

Martin, who owns outdoor tour company Wilderness Voyageur and McCarty, its executive director, spotted the women and launched into the river without safety gear.

Martin paddled over to Johnson, who grabbed onto his kayak as the raft dislodged from the bridge pier. McCarty paddled around to the front of the raft — which was now headed toward a 20-foot waterfall — and used his kayak to slow the raft and guide it to the riverbank where Bechtold reached safety.

Martin and McCarty were among 18 honorees announced Dec. 18 .

Those selected for recognition by the commission are awarded the Carnegie Medal, and they, or their survivors, become eligible for financial considerations, including one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance.

To date, more than 10,000 medals have been awarded, the recipients selected from more than 90,000 nominees. About 20 percent of the medals are awarded posthumously. Awardees are announced four times a year, following meetings of the commission.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me