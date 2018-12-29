TribLIVE's best videos of 2018
From Tree of Life to Antwon Rose, from the Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal to unsolved murders, from renting chickens to having ice cream alongside them, Trib photojournalists documented hours of video of the region's top news events of 2018.
Here is a sampling:
Tree of Life synagogue massacre
Eleven people were killed when a gunman armed with an AR-15 and three handguns opened fire inside the Tree of Life Congregation on Oct. 27 in Squirrel Hill. It is the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
Catholic Church sex abuse scandal
Systemic efforts to cover-up sexual abuse by clergy in six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses included not only church officials and bishops in Greensburg and Pittsburgh but also reached as high as communications with the Vatican, a grand jury report revealed. Ryan O'Connor shared with the Trib his experience.
Underground music festival
For the second consecutive year, a group of Carnegie Mellon University students and faculty transformed a 100-year-old limestone mine in East Brady into the region's only underground arts festival called SubSurface , Site Specific Sight and Sound.
Rent the Chicken
Local entrepreneurs Phil and Jenn Tompkins consider their South Buffalo Township-based business at the top of the pecking order of live chicken rental businesses since hatching the idea five years ago.
School for the Deaf
Students at the Western Pennsylvania School of the Deaf had a lot to cheer about as they celebrated the school's championship volleyball and soccer teams.
