Hempfield Sears, West View Kmart among 80 slated to close next year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Sears at Westmoreland Mall and the Kmart in West View will close in March as their cash-strapped parent company teeters on total liquidation.

Employees at 80 stores across the United States learned on Thursday that their retail locations will shutter this spring, on top of more than 200 closures announced by Sears Holdings in recent months, CNBC reported.

Siblings Jerry Shanner and Jan Winkleman made a special trip from Blairsville to the Westmoreland Mall to shop at Sears on Friday.

The drive used to be shorter. There used to be a Sears in nearby Indiana, but it closed last year.

“When we were kids, my mom always ordered our clothes from Sears. I’ve been wearing Sears clothes all my life,” Winkleman said.

Several shoppers, including Shanner and Winkleman, said they’d be sad to see the store go.

Latrobe resident Cheryl Piper said when she was a kid the store was still known as Sears-Roebuck, and she’d go there with her mom. She’s still a regular shopper.

“I love Sears. I shop there a lot,” she said. “When I came to the mall, I’d come to Sears. They seemed to always have what you wanted.”

The Kmart at West View Shopping Center will be converted into a U-Haul storage and rental facility, as one of 13 properties that Sears sold to U-Haul for $62 million , according to U-Haul and bankruptcy records.

Among the newly announced stores slated for closure in 2019:

Sears, 5256 Route 30, Greensburg

Sears, 5580 Goods Lane Suite 1005, Altoona

Kmart, 996 West View Park Drive, West View

Kmart, 2873 W 26th Street, Erie

Kmart, 7701 Broadview Road, Cleveland

Liquidation sales are expected to begin at each location in coming weeks.

A Sears Holdings spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stores already scheduled to close by Monday include Kmarts in Monroeville, New Kensington, Pleasant Hills and Shaler.

RELATED: New Kensington Kmart’s looming closure has shoppers dejected

The few remaining operating stores in Western Pennsylvania include Kmarts in McMurray, New Castle and Allegheny Township.

Sears Holdings, which operates both Sears and Kmart stores, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-October amid financial strain from massive debt and staggering losses.

Kmart alone operated more than 2,100 stores less than 20 years ago.

By October, Sears Holdings operated less than 700 total stores nationwide.

“I’d really miss it. I shop here a lot,” Vicki Smith, of Greensburg, said of the Westmoreland Mall Sears. “I buy all my appliances here. I like their prices.”

When Sears closes, it will be the second major anchor store at Westmoreland Mall to do so, following Bon-Ton, which closed in July.

A mini-casino will replace Bon-Ton, and local officials hope it will spur a new wave of interest and development in the mall.

Mall officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Natasha Lindstrom and Jacob Tierney are Tribune-Review staff writers. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.