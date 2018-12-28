Beloved 'Christmas Weed' swiped from Toledo street corner
A weed occupying a Toldeo, Ohio, street corner amused and cheered passersby until Friday morning.
The beloved remnant of a plant had been decked in ornaments and had developed quite a following. A family had adorned it with tinsel to spread some Christmas cheer and city residents then embraced the holiday display.
It was scheduled to be officially cleared away on Saturday.
However, someone loaded the "Christmas Weed" into a car trunk and drove off early Friday morning.
I feel like the evolution of the Toledo Christmas Weed would be something that @jaketapper or @BrookeBCNN would be interested in. #christmasweed #toledo pic.twitter.com/P5bjV9LShR— Betsy Gehring (@BetsyOfTheBoys) December 18, 2018
Naturally, t-shirts are available:
The Toledo #ChristmasWeed is a national sensation! Get your shirt to remember the joy the Christmas Weed brought this holiday season. A portion of the proceeds of each shirt purchased will be donated to local charities. They'll be in store tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/aJo8n3X934— JUPMODE (@jupmode) December 19, 2018
Not all the accessories were holiday themed.
Finally got to see the #ChristmasWeed in person! pic.twitter.com/KtDuP0BW2m— Shawn Keiser (@SKeiser38) December 24, 2018
Really cool to see #Toledo mentioned in @washingtonpost for the #ChristmasWeed ! https://t.co/0yjDJEchwh— David W. Steingass (@DavidWSteingass) December 20, 2018
People added lights and ornaments. Some left doantions for those in need. Toldeo officials supported the impromptu installation and set up donation boxes for charities.
We did a little investigating & the #ToledoChristmasWeed isn't THAT kind of "weed." All is good & merry, no grinches here, just please BE SAFE & obey traffic laws if you are driving by or stopping to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/KXGsZLvkME— Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) December 19, 2018
The weed jokes have flooded social media:
Toledo Christmas Weed Stolen. Police have released sketches of the suspects: @savvymjensen @13abc https://t.co/NK454PAAOV … pic.twitter.com/n0t2j5Gyws— Natasia Gascon (@NatasiaGascon) December 28, 2018