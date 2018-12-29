State police's 'Operation Grinch' targets drug dealers in Indiana area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania State Police from the narcotics unit of Troop A charged 10 people in connection with “Operation Grinch,” a drug investigation targeting mid-level drug dealers in Indiana County and the surrounding area.

All those listed below were charged with drug delivery and drug possession. Additional charges are listed individually:

• Kylee M. Gump, 25, of Saltsburg, in connection with a Feb. 6 incident. Bail is listed at $10,000 with a Jan. 7 preliminary hearing before Apollo Judge Jason Buczak.

• Brandon J. Condron, 28, of Greensburg, in connection with a Feb. 16 incident. Bail is listed at $10,000 with a Jan. 7 preliminary hearing before Apollo Judge Jason Buczak.

• Joshua A. Chicka, 34, of New Alexandria, in connection with a November 2017 incident. Bail is listed at $10,000 with a Jan. 7 preliminary hearing before Apollo Judge Jason Buczak.

• Justin L. Urban, 37, of Saltsburg, in connection with a Feb. 16 incident. Bail is listed at $25,000 with a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing before Blairsville Judge Jennifer Rega.

• Mary A. Gump, 30, of Saltsburg, in connection with a May 3 incident. Bail is listed at $25,000 with a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing before Blairsville Judge Jennifer Rega.

• Pamela A. Hartzog, 44, of Blairsville in connection with a July 30 incident. No bail information is listed in court records, and she faces a Jan. 3 preliminary hearing before Clymer Judge Christopher Welch.

• Roxanne M. Mroskey, 33, of Glen Campbell, also charged with criminal use of a communication device in connection with an October 2017, incident. Bail is set at $25,000, with a Jan. 4 preliminary hearing before Clymer Judge Christopher Welch.

• Joshua A. Gates, 31, of Blairsville, also charged with criminal use of a communication device in connection with an Oct. 5, 2017, incident. An active warrant has been issued for Gates’s arrest.

A 34-year-old Indiana man was also listed among those charged, but the charges do not currently appear in the state’s court-record database.

One additional defendant, 43-year-old Edward N. Russian of Saltsburg, is deceased according to state police.