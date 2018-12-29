Man, dog dead in New Castle blaze

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A massive house fire killed a man and a dog Saturday morning in Lawrence County, authorities said.

Crews responded to Martin Street in New Castle about 5 a.m., authorities said.

One home was destroyed and another sustained fire damage.

New Castle Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kobbe confirmed that a man and a dog were killed in the blaze, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Kobbe said the damaged home was undergoing renovations and thus vacant.

A neighbor told the TV station that the man and his dog had lived there for less than a year. Officials have not released the man’s identity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

