Meyersdale man wanted in connection with burglary, allegedly setting fire

A 28-year-old Somerset County man is wanted by police on felony burglary charges stemming from an early-December incident in Larimer Township.

State police charged Derek A. Schardt with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, reckless burning and criminal mischief in connection with a Dec. 7 incident at a home in Larimer.

Police said Schardt pulled up to an unoccupied residence, stole a floor jack from beneath a vehicle, and then unsuccessfully attempted to set fire to the nearby residence.

Police said the floor jack was recovered from Schardt’s home in Meyersdale.

A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Schardt has a shaved head and red facial hair and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to state police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.

