Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Plunging gas prices likely to continue for a couple of weeks, analyst says

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 8:09 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Gasoline prices are continuing to fall, with the average price in Pittsburgh down 6.9 cents in the past week to $2.51 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 731 stations.

The price is 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 24.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Nationally, the average has come down another 6.6 cents per gallon to an average of $2.25. That’s 21.3 cents less from a month ago, and 23.8 cents lower than a year ago.

“As the national average price of gasoline continues to test multi-year lows, U.S. motorists are keeping over $250 million in their pocket every single day versus 80 days ago,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The plunge has seen sub-$2 gas prices show up at over a third of all gas stations in the country while 11 states have seen average prices dip under the $2 level. The most common price at gas stations in the U.S. is now $1.99 per gallon while the second most common price is just $1.89.

“With the plunge perhaps continuing for another couple weeks, many motorists have been asking how long this trend will continue into 2019,” DeHaan said. “The answer is that it’s complicated but possible summer gas prices won’t be anywhere near this low.”

GasBuddy will release its 2019 fuel price outlook on Wednesday.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me