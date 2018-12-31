Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Fast-moving house fire kills girl, injures her dad, sister in Indiana County

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

NORTH MAHONING — A fast-moving house fire in western Pennsylvania has left a young girl dead.

The girl’s father and her sister were injured in the fire, which broke out shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in North Mahoning.

Authorities say flames were burning through the roof when firefighters arrived, and the father told them that one of his daughters was apparently trapped in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters then used a ladder to get into the house, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later.

The father and the injured daughter were flown by helicopter to a hospital, but further details on their conditions were not immediately available. Their names have not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me