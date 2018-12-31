Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Teen who alleged sex abuse settles lawsuit against Zelienople treatment facility

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Glade Run Lutheran Services
WPXI-TV
Glade Run Lutheran Services

Updated 23 minutes ago

Attorneys for a teenage boy have reached a settlement in a lawsuit against a Zelienople youth home where the boy alleged he was sexually assaulted, the law firm said Monday.

The boy, who was 15 when the lawsuit was filed in May 2016, alleged that employees at Glade Run Lutheran Services allowed the sexual abuse to happen and responded to his complaints with verbal abuse.

His attorney, Michael J. Pisanchyn Jr., said the terms of the settlement prevented him from disclosing the settlement amount but called it “a full and adequate sum of money.”

Glade Run provides autism, mental health and educational programs to children at facilities in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties. A residential treatment facility in Zelienople was shut down in late 2015 after widespread abuse among children was reported to the Department of Human Services.

The state launched an investigation after a call to the state child abuse reporting hotline alleged a group of children were engaging in sexual contact among themselves. The Department of Human Services investigation found inadequate supervision and staff sleeping or watching television during the overnight shifts in one of the facility’s housing cottages “resulted in the children’s development of a sexual misconduct system that included forcible rape.” The incidents took place between March and July 2015 and involved eight children between the ages of 8 and 13.

The recently settled lawsuit alleged that Glade Run staff failed to stop or report the assaults and ridiculed the plaintiff, who was 13 at the time. The lawsuit claimed he “suffered serious physical and psychological abuse over an extended period of time.”

Pisanchyn said in an email that his law firm plans to file another civil lawsuit against Glade Run “within the next few days.” He said the lawsuit will be on behalf of a child who was “violently sexually assaulted” while at Glade Run when he was 13.

Glade Run officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

