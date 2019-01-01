Man suspected of beating relative to death after altercation, stabbing in Aliquippa

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man is suspected of beating to death a relative early Tuesday following a violent altercation in Beaver County, officials said.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Main Street in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa city police officers arrived to find a man who was unresponsive and lying in the backyard of a residence, about three houses away from where the incident had happened, state police said.

He was taken to a nearby Heritage Valley hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Initial reports indicate that the two men got into a heated argument that led one man to stab the other, state police said. The man who was stabbed then retaliated by beating the other man until he was unconscious, police said.

The man who was stabbed and survived has been taken into custody pending further investigation.

State police said the two men are believed to be related but officials did not immediately disclose their names, ages or relationship.

No charges have been announced.

State police and the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case as a homicide.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.