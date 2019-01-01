Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Man suspected of beating relative to death after altercation, stabbing in Aliquippa

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 3:06 p.m.
In this file photo from July 15, 2017, flags flew at half-staff in tribute to state police Trooper Michael P. Stewart, 26, at the state police station in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
In this file photo from July 15, 2017, flags flew at half-staff in tribute to state police Trooper Michael P. Stewart, 26, at the state police station in Greensburg.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A man is suspected of beating to death a relative early Tuesday following a violent altercation in Beaver County, officials said.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Main Street in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa city police officers arrived to find a man who was unresponsive and lying in the backyard of a residence, about three houses away from where the incident had happened, state police said.

He was taken to a nearby Heritage Valley hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Initial reports indicate that the two men got into a heated argument that led one man to stab the other, state police said. The man who was stabbed then retaliated by beating the other man until he was unconscious, police said.

The man who was stabbed and survived has been taken into custody pending further investigation.

State police said the two men are believed to be related but officials did not immediately disclose their names, ages or relationship.

No charges have been announced.

State police and the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case as a homicide.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me