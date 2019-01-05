Aldi recalls potato chips due to potential undeclared milk allergen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consumers with more questions can call Olde York Potato Chips at 905-669-2083, ext. 227.

Aldi is recalling potato chips from stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York and Ohio because they were mislabeled, the company announced.

Aldi and Olde York Potato Chips voluntarily recalled 96 cases of “Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips” as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of milk.

“This product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a milk allergy,” the company said in a release.

The affected product is in a 10-ounce bag with a sell-by date of “Feb. 22, 2019 1A6” and UPC code “0 41498 16306 8.”

Aldi has removed the affected product from select stores in the four states.

Pennsylvania has 59 affected stores, the most of the four states.

Many are in the Pittsburgh area.

Aldi said customers should discard the affected product or return it to a store for a full refund.

No other Aldi products are affected by this recall, the company said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.