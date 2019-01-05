Columbia Gas opening warming centers after shutting off service in Donora

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Columbia Gas announced Saturday evening that it was shutting off natural gas service to about 1,700 customers in Donora, Washington County.

“The shutdown of service and the steps we are taking are out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in an announcement. “There is no threat to our customers.”

A company representative could not be reached for comment.

Crews were working to review and restore service, and service will be restored “as soon as possible,” the company said.

“Columbia Gas technicians are in the process of turning off all gas meters in the affected area,” the company said. “Once that has been completed, we will restore the flow of natural gas into the system and Columbia Gas crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances.”

Residents who have not had their service restored are asked to keep their porch lights on. For customers who are not at home, the company said door hangers will be left informing them of the outage and asking they call Columbia Gas at 888-460-4332 for a service technician to be sent to restore service to their homes.

Warming stations are available at the Carrol Township Social Hall, 130 Baird Ave.; the Carrol Township Volunteer Fire Department, 988 Route 837; Donora Council Chambers, 603 Meldon Ave.; and the Charleroi Fire Department, 328 Fallowfield Ave.

For transportation to the Carrol Township and Donora warming stations, customers should call 724-379-6600.

Columbia Gas said customers with special needs or medical concerns should call the company at 888-460-4332.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.