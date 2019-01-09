Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

More than $35,000 raised for family of children who died in South Union fire

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 10:15 a.m.
Ryleigh Weasenforth, 7, and Gunner Weasenforth, 5, were identifed as the victims of an early morning house fire on South Mt. Vernon Avenue in South Union Township.
GoFundMe | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

A fundraiser for the family of two children who died Tuesday in a house fire in South Union township surpassed its $35,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

The GoFundMe page set up by Shienna Ross of Uniontown continues to raise money in memory of siblings RyLeigh Paige Weasenforth, 7, and Gunner James Weasenforth, 5. They were the children of DeAnna and Michael Weasenforth, according to Thomas M. Dolfi Funeral Home in Uniontown.

“The family definitely appreciates it. It’s nice to see the community coming together, people you don’t even know,” said Ross, who identified herself as a cousin of the Weasenforths.

Ross said she could not discuss details about the family or how the money will be used.

The fundraiser was originally established in the hopes of covering funeral expenses, with a goal of $10,000, Ross said. The goal increased as donations began pouring in.

More than 680 people had donated as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Most donations range from $10 to $100. The largest was $8,298, contributed by an anonymous donor.

The fundraiser will likely continue until Sunday, Ross said.

RyLeigh and Gunner died in a fire at their home on Mt. Vernon Avenue, which was reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The cause of the fire has not been released.

The Fayette County Coroner’s office performed autopsies but was not ready to release a cause of death Wednesday morning, according to office officials.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, located at 136 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

