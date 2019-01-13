Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Millsboro lumber store considered total loss in Saturday fire

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 11:12 a.m.
Firefighters battle flames on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Millsboro Lumber and Hardware in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County.
WPXI-TV
Firefighters battle flames on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Millsboro Lumber and Hardware in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County.

Updated 3 hours ago

Firefighters suspect a wood-burner heating system may have sparked a blaze that destroyed the main retail building of Millsboro Lumber and Hardware Saturday afternoon in Washington County.

No one was injured. The East Bethlehem Township business was evacuated when an employee reported the fire at about 2 p.m., East Bethlehem Fire Chief Mark Giovanelli said.

The building on Ark Avenue is considered a total loss, including an estimated $1 million worth of inventory, Giovanelli said. According to its website, the business carries merchandise ranging from construction materials and tools to paint, pet supplies and sporting goods.

Giovanelli said a state police fire marshal has been asked to investigate because of the magnitude of the loss.

Volunteers from seven fire companies battled the fire for more than four hours and were able to keep the flames from spreading to two adjacent buildings where wood and other materials are stored.

They fire may have been smoldering since Friday, when the store was using the wood-burner portion of a combination gas furnace, Giovanelli said.

“They could smell wood burning, a little whiff every once in a while,” and later noticed the chimney was “very hot,” he said.

The staff called 911 when a worker discovered embers in the wood building’s eaves and smoke filling the furnace room at the front of the store.

Giovanelli believes the fire spread into the attic. When firefighters entered the main part of the store, he said, “A ceiling tile fell. There must have been enough air that it lit the whole building immediately.”

Firefighters retreated and attacked the fire from outside. “Once it burned through the trusses, the steel roof fell in. That was a layer we couldn’t penetrate with water from above,” Giovanelli said.

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than four hours. They doused hot spots on all four sides of the building, he said.

A team from Fayette County provided a warming station with coffee and water for the firefighters.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me