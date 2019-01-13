Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Snow blankets Pittsburgh region, temperatures to remain freezing

Emily Balser | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 11:18 a.m.
Tarentum resident Mike Roberts uses a plow to remove snow from his driveway on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Western Pennsylvania residents are digging out Sunday morning after the first measurable snow fall of 2019 hit overnight.

Shannon Hefferan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon, said the Pittsburgh region saw, on average, about 3 inches of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Hefferan said the area hit the hardest by this storm was south of Pittsburgh near the Dashields Dam which got about 3.5 inches. Other parts of Allegheny County only saw about 2.5 inches closer to Pittsburgh.

In Westmoreland County, Greensburg was hit with just over 3 inches. Butler and Armstrong counties saw the least with Saxonburg getting 2 inches, Cranberry getting 2.6 inches and Kittanning getting only around 1 inch.

“There (were) some stronger bands in some areas,” Hefferan said. “We knew the storm majority would be more to the south.”

Hefferan said some areas south of Pittsburgh could still around another half inch of accumulation Sunday afternoon, but for most of the region the snow is over for the foreseeable future.

“You might see a scattered snow shower come up and give another dusting,” she said.

Temperatures will remain hovering around freezing during the day and into the 20s at night for the rest of Sunday and Monday.

Hefferan said the total snowfall for January is 3.8 inches. She said that is slightly below normal for this time of year, but there’s still more winter weather to come.

“It looks like there could be a cold spell coming toward the end of January,” she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

