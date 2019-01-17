Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Meteorologist: Today's snow nothing compared to what's coming this weekend

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 4:48 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Some snow this afternoon and evening will be an appetizer for the main course expected on Saturday.

Between 1 and 2 inches of snow is in the forecast for today, starting in the mid-afternoon and ending around midnight, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Kennedy said.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be very intense,” he said Thursday morning.

It will be dry on Friday.

But after uncertainty all week, Kennedy said “confidence is high” that a significant amount of snow and ice will fall on Saturday.

How much snow Pittsburgh area residents will see will vary widely — with about 5 inches of snow with more ice in the southern parts of Allegheny County, with more snow, up to almost 14 inches, in the north.

About 8 inches of snow is expected at Pittsburgh International Airport, Kennedy said.

“It’s going to be significant,” he said.

The snow will start Saturday afternoon and be heaviest Saturday evening and overnight. It will end by Sunday morning, with some lingering through the afternoon, he said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

