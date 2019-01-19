Driver dies of heart failure, crashes in Indiana County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana County woman died of heart failure while driving, sending her car crashing into a utility pole Wednesday, according to state police.

The unidentified 83-year-old woman was driving west on State Route 286 East when she lost control.

Her car traveled about 550 feet before going off the road near the corner of Arcadia Road in Montgomery Township, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

One lane was closed for about 45 minutes.

An autopsy found the woman had died of heart failure before the crash, police said.

