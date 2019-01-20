Police bust suspected meth lab in Indiana County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police busted a suspected meth lab in Ernest, Indiana County on Friday.

Investigators suspected that a home on Main Street was being used to make methamphetamine.

They went to the house around 5:30 p.m. Friday and got permission to search, finding “several items that were found to be consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine” in the basement and garage, according to a police report.

There were two juveniles living in the house, police said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team collected the evidence.

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old Ernst man whose name was not immediately released.

The man will be identified once the charges are formally filed, police said.

The man will be charged with endangering the welfare of children, operating a methamphetamine laboratory, manufacture of methamphetamine with person under 18 years of age present, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of pseudoephedrine for methamphetamine manufacture.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.