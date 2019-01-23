Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police: Uniontown woman used potted tree during assault

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 7:30 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Fayette County woman is accused of attacking someone with a tree over the weekend, according to state police.

Ronita Lynn Calloway, 32, of Uniontown, was arguing with someone in South Union at 12:34 p.m. Saturday when she allegedly grabbed a tree by its trunk and ripped it out of a pot, troopers said in a news release.

Calloway is accused of hitting the victim with the tree. Police did not identify the victim, who had a lump on their forearm and brush burns.

Calloway told investigators she blacked out and didn’t recall the incident, according to the release. She is charged with simple assault and harassment. She is free on $20,000 unsecured bail. A Feb. 5 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me