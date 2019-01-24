Greene County man faces attempted homicide charges in Fayette kidnapping, beating

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greene County man is accused of attempted homicide, kidnapping and assault after police said he kept a man against his will and beat him with his fist, a belt and a gun over the course of several days, at a Fayette County residence where a murder was committed just over a year ago.

On Jan. 21, shortly before 8 p.m., Masontown police spotted a man near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Ross Street with lacerations to his head and face, later identified as Alan M. Lipscomb.

Before being taken to Uniontown Hospital, Lipscomb told police he had been with a woman he met through a dating website, at a home on the 300 block of Peach Street.

He also told police that “they are going to kill me, they had me tied up in the basement for days,” according to court documents.

Once inside the home, police found David M. Clark, 42, of Dilliner, along with a second man who they identified as Matthew C. Crowe, the homeowner’s brother.

Clark initially denied assaulting Lipscomb, but later told police that a third man, whom he called “Brian Bear,” had forced him to beat Lipscomb in the face with his fist. Crowe said the third man was at the house briefly, but was gone after Crowe went down to the basement and came up upstairs about five minutes later.

Crowe told police Clark had also beaten Lipscomb with a belt. Clark later told investigators that the third man had forced him to beat Lipscomb with a gun. Police returned to the Peach Street home and retrieved a loaded 380-caliber handgun, according to a criminal complaint.

Crowe told police he was afraid of Clark, “because he was speaking in tongues and pointed the gun at (Crowe, the homeowner) and (her) children after he struck Lipscomb,” according to court documents. Neither Crowe nor the homeowner were charged by police.

The serial number on the gun came came back as having been reported stolen from Uniontown.

Clark was charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, receiving stolen property and other related misdemeanors.

He was taken to Fayette County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. A 1:30 p.m. preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30 in the Uniontown court of Judge Jennifer L. Jeffries.

On Jan. 15, 2018, the homeowner’s fiance, 39-year-old Shane M. Henrick, was shot and killed at the Peach Street home. A McClellandtown man, 31-year-old Christopher C. Shellhammer, is charged with homicide in that case.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.